Left Menu

Pakistan's debt rose to Rs 149 trillion during Imran Khan-led govt

As Pakistan's financial debt continues to mount, the country's total debt rose to Rs.149 trillion during three years under Imran Khan-led-Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, according to an annual report released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the country's vernacular media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-09-2021 06:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 06:08 IST
Pakistan's debt rose to Rs 149 trillion during Imran Khan-led govt
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

As Pakistan's financial debt continues to mount, the country's total debt rose to Rs.149 trillion during three years under Imran Khan-led-Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, according to an annual report released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the country's vernacular media reported. "The annual report released by State Bank of Pakistan shows government debts at 399 trillion and of this, debts rose by Rs.149 trillion during three years under PTI and this debt raised by PTI government is equal to 80 per cent of debts raised by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during 10 years of their rule," local media reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's public debt had increased by over eight per cent in 11 months of the fiscal year ended in June due to increased government borrowing to meet the spending requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, The News International reported citing the government data in the month of July. Analysts predict the budget deficit to be in the range of 7.0-7.5 per cent in fiscal year 2022, where part of the shortfall would be covered by cut in expenditures, both current and development. The primary deficit is expected to be in the range of 1.0-1.5 per cent, the publication further reported.

The Pakistan outlet claims in its official report that increased level of external inflows from multilateral and bilateral development partners is indicative of their confidence in development priorities and policies of the government, including implementation of reforms in the priority areas of fiscal and debt management, energy sector and ease of doing business. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021