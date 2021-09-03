Left Menu

India against use of chemical weapons under any circumstances: India at UNSC

India's Deputy Permanent Representative-Political Coordinator to the United Nations, R Ravindra has said that the country is against the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, anytime under any circumstances, and any investigation into the use of chemical weapons must be impartial, credible, objective and follow provisions of Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

India against use of chemical weapons under any circumstances: India at UNSC
India's Deputy Permanent Representative-Political Coordinator to the UN R Ravindra. Image Credit: ANI
India's Deputy Permanent Representative-Political Coordinator to the United Nations, R Ravindra has said that the country is against the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, anytime under any circumstances, and any investigation into the use of chemical weapons must be impartial, credible, objective and follow provisions of Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Syria, India's Deputy Permanent Representative-Political Coordinator to the UN R Ravindra said Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) is a unique non-discriminatory disarmament instrument. It's a model for the elimination of the entire category of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD).

Earlier in the month of August, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, TS Tirumurti said India has been repeatedly cautioning against the possibility of terrorist entities and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons. While addressing a UNSC briefing on Syria (Chemical Weapons), Tirumurti said, "Since we joined the Council in January this year, India has been repeatedly cautioning against the possibility of terrorist entities and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons."

Tirumurti also noted that India is against the use of chemical weapons by anybody, anywhere, at any time and under any circumstances. India views the Chemical Weapons Convention as a unique, non-discriminatory disarmament instrument that serves as a model for the elimination of an entire category of weapons of mass destruction. (ANI)

