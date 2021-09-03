World disappointed by what happened in Afghanistan: Australian High Commissioner

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farell on Friday said the world is disappointed by what happened in Afghanistan, after the Taliban's violent take over the country. The foreign forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war. There are thousands of people who are scrambling to get out of the country, fearing reprisal from the Taliban.

"I think the world is disappointed by what happened in Afghanistan. I think the world is rightly focussed now on how we evacuate our citizens," O'Farrell told reporters in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. "Although it is a work particularly for countries who committed military resources to Afghanistan to try and ensure that the democratic country remained democratic," he added.

The Australian High Commissioner made the remarks in Raipur, a day after meeting Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday. He even thanked him on Twitter. "Chief Minister @bhupeshbaghel. Sir, it was a pleasure to meet you. Thank you for your thoughts on how we can further deepen our business and investment and people-to-people ties," High Commissioner tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier on Tuesday, O'Farell had met with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed cooperation between Odisha and Australia in various fields. The meeting focused on large-scale cooperation in trade and technology and better use of skilled manpower. (ANI)

