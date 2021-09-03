Left Menu

Taliban to rely on financing from China for economic comeback in Afghanistan

The Taliban on Thursday said that it will primarily rely on financing from China for an economic comeback in Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:00 IST
Taliban to rely on financing from China for economic comeback in Afghanistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban on Thursday said that it will primarily rely on financing from China for an economic comeback in Afghanistan. With the help of China, the Taliban will fight for an economic comeback in Afghanistan, said Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid to an Italian newspaper, reported Al Jazeera.

In his interview published by La Repubblica on Thursday, Mujahid said the Taliban will fight for an economic comeback with the help of China. "China is our most important partner and represents a fundamental and extraordinary opportunity for us, because it is ready to invest and rebuild our country," the Taliban spokesperson was quoted as saying in the interview, reported Al Jazeera.

He said the New Silk Road - an infrastructure initiative with which China wants to increase its global influence by opening up trade routes - was held in high regard by the Taliban. There are "rich copper mines in the country, which, thanks to the Chinese, can be put back into operation and modernised. In addition, China is our pass to markets all over the world."

Following the chaotic departure of foreign troops from Kabul airport in recent weeks, Western states have severely restricted their aid payments to Afghanistan. Afghanistan desperately needs money, and the Taliban is unlikely to get swift access to the roughly USD 10 billion in assets here mostly held abroad by the Afghan central bank, reported Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021