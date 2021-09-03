Hamid Karzai asks Taliban, Panjshir resistance front to resolve issues through talks
Concerned over clashes between the Taliban and the Panjshir resistance front in the Afghanistan valley, the former Afghan president Hamid Karzai on Friday asked the two forces to stop warring and resolve their issues through dialogue.
Concerned over clashes between the Taliban and the Panjshir resistance front in the Afghanistan valley, the former Afghan president Hamid Karzai on Friday asked the two forces to stop warring and resolve their issues through dialogue. "Former president Hamid Karzai in a statement asked the Taliban and the "resistance front" in Panjshir to stop the fighting and resolve their issues through talks," tweeted Tolo News.
Since mid-August, forces opposed to the Taliban have gathered in the valley under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud, son of famous Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. Ahmad Massoud, along with former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, is trying to mount a challenge to the Taliban. Underlining the aim of resistance forces to defeat the Taliban, former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has said the resistance is "based in Panjshir" but will defend the rights of all Afghan citizens. The Afghan resistance forces based in Panjshir have denied the Taliban's claim against the siege of the Shutul district of the province.
The resistance forces had repulsed the Taliban, killing dozens of the Taliban members in the encounter, Fahim Dashti, a spokesman of Afghanistan's Northern Resistance Front was quoted as saying by the Khaama Press. (ANI)
