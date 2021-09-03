Left Menu

Germany's 7-day COVID incidence hits 80 again

The COVID-19 incidence rate in Germany has climbed to 80.2 per 100,000 people in the past seven days, up from 70.3 a week ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Friday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 03-09-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 20:38 IST
Germany's 7-day COVID incidence hits 80 again
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin [Germany], September 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 incidence rate in Germany has climbed to 80.2 per 100,000 people in the past seven days, up from 70.3 a week ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Friday. Daily COVID-19 infections in Germany also continued to rise as 14,251 new cases were registered in one day, 2,222 more than a week ago, according to RKI.

Meanwhile, German Minister of Health Jens Spahn has confirmed government plans to allow employers in nursing homes or daycare centers to ask for employees' vaccination status. "How are you going to explain to a relative that their mother died of COVID-19 because the caregiver was not vaccinated?" he told Spiegel magazine on Friday. As of Friday, almost 50.8 million people in Germany have been fully vaccinated, bringing the country's vaccination rate to 61.0 per cent, according to the RKI. Almost 55 million people have received at least one vaccine dose.

Spahn also emphasized that "there will be no further restrictions for vaccinated and recovered people," adding that he believed mRNA vaccines will also "work well" against new mutations of the coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021