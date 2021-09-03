Left Menu

Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Meenakashi Lekhi on Friday (local time) reached New York.

Updated: 03-09-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 22:56 IST
MoS Meenakashi Lekhi reaches New York
MoS Meenakashi Lekhi in New York. (Twitter/TS Tirumurti). Image Credit: ANI
  United States
  • United States

Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Meenakashi Lekhi on Friday (local time) reached New York. "Delighted to receive Hon'ble Minister of State for External Affairs Smt Meenakashi Lekhi @M_Lekhi this morning at New York," tweeted Ambassador of India to United Nations, TS Tirumurti.

Lekhi will be paying an official visit to Colombia and New York from September 4-9. During her visit, the MoS will call on the top leadership of Colombia and will also hold bilateral discussions with Vice President and Foreign Minister of Colombia Marta Lucia Ramirez, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed.

Both parties will exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. She will also be interacting with leading Indian and Colombian companies, the statement said. Lekhi will also visit New York from September 7-9, and she will represent India at the UN Security Council Ministerial Open Debate on 'Transitions' under the agenda item 'United Nations Peacekeeping Operations' to be convened by the Irish Presidency on September 8. (ANI)

