Vietnam's capital extends COVID-19 restrictions in some districts for 15 days

The administration of the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi will reimpose coronavirus lockdown measures in several city districts for 15 days starting September 6, the government said on Friday.

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], September 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The administration of the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi will reimpose coronavirus lockdown measures in several city districts for 15 days starting September 6, the government said on Friday. "Ha Noi authorities have divided the city into three zones for application of different COVID-19 prevention and control measures, starting from September 6," the Vietnamese government said in its official online newspaper.

In the so-called red zone including 15 districts residents are allowed to leave their homes only for essential or emergency purposes. The restrictions for Zone 2, which comprises five districts, include a ban on social events, gatherings of 20 and more people, and a social distance of at least 2 meters (6.5 feet).

Zone 3 mostly comprises suburbs and is under the same rules as Zone 2. As of Friday, the Vietnamese capital confirmed 3,981 community coronavirus cases with 44 fatalities, while the national total increased by 14,922 fresh infections over the past day and now stands at 501,649, according to the health ministry.

The overall number of Vietnam's fatalities from COVID-19 stands at 12,476, with 338 new deaths registered in the past 24 hours. (ANI/Sputnik)

