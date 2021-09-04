Left Menu

Ex-Afghan legislator says Pakistan's spy agency chief in Kabul to ensure Haqqanis lead new govt

Former woman Afghan MP, Mariam Solaimankhil said on Saturday that Pakistan intelligence chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed had arrived in Kabul to make sure that Abdul Ghani Baradar does not lead the new Afghanistan government.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 23:01 IST
Ex-Afghan legislator says Pakistan's spy agency chief in Kabul to ensure Haqqanis lead new govt
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Former woman Afghan MP, Mariam Solaimankhil said on Saturday that Pakistan intelligence chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed had arrived in Kabul to make sure that Abdul Ghani Baradar does not lead the new Afghanistan government. "From what I am hearing DG of ISI has come into Kabul to make sure Baradar doesn't lead this government and Haqqani does," tweeted Mariam Solaimankhil, Member of Afghanistan's Parliament representing the Kuchis.

She also informed that there were a lot of disagreements amongst the Taliban factions and the Talian co-founder Mullah Baradar. "There are a lot of disagreements amongst the Taliban factions and Baradar has called all his men off of attacking Panjshir. #SanctionPakistan #FreeAfghanistan" tweeted Solaimankhil.

Earlier, there were reports that Mullah Baradar would lead the upcoming government in Afghanistan where the group seized control last control following months of offensives. Hameed arrived in Kabul leading a delegation of Pakistani officials even as heavy fighting is underway in Panjshir valley and the Taliban is poised to announce the formation of a new government.

Pakistan journalist Hamza Azhar Salam said that Hameed is visiting Afghanistan at the invitation of the Taliban to discuss the future of the two countries. "DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has arrived in #Kabul leading a delegation of Pakistani officials on the invitation of the Taliban to discuss the future of #Pakistan and #Afghanistan ties under the new Taliban government," he tweeted.

Pakistan and its notorious intelligence agency have been accused of supporting the Taliban in taking over Afghanistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021