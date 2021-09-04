Ex-Afghan legislator says Pakistan's spy agency chief in Kabul to ensure Haqqanis lead new govt

Former woman Afghan MP, Mariam Solaimankhil said on Saturday that Pakistan intelligence chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed had arrived in Kabul to make sure that Abdul Ghani Baradar does not lead the new Afghanistan government. "From what I am hearing DG of ISI has come into Kabul to make sure Baradar doesn't lead this government and Haqqani does," tweeted Mariam Solaimankhil, Member of Afghanistan's Parliament representing the Kuchis.

She also informed that there were a lot of disagreements amongst the Taliban factions and the Talian co-founder Mullah Baradar. "There are a lot of disagreements amongst the Taliban factions and Baradar has called all his men off of attacking Panjshir. #SanctionPakistan #FreeAfghanistan" tweeted Solaimankhil.

Earlier, there were reports that Mullah Baradar would lead the upcoming government in Afghanistan where the group seized control last control following months of offensives. Hameed arrived in Kabul leading a delegation of Pakistani officials even as heavy fighting is underway in Panjshir valley and the Taliban is poised to announce the formation of a new government.

Pakistan journalist Hamza Azhar Salam said that Hameed is visiting Afghanistan at the invitation of the Taliban to discuss the future of the two countries. "DG ISI, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has arrived in #Kabul leading a delegation of Pakistani officials on the invitation of the Taliban to discuss the future of #Pakistan and #Afghanistan ties under the new Taliban government," he tweeted.

Pakistan and its notorious intelligence agency have been accused of supporting the Taliban in taking over Afghanistan. (ANI)