Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits South Sandwich Islands region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 hit the South Sandwich Islands region on Sunday, the US Geological Survey (UGS) said. The earthquake jolted the region at 05:26 (UTC). The quake had a depth of 42.5 km, USGS said.

"Prelim M5.5 Earthquake South Sandwich Islands region Sep-05 05:26 UTC," US Geological Survey tweeted. South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (SGSSI) is a British Overseas Territory in the southern Atlantic Ocean. (ANI)

