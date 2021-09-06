Left Menu

UN reaffirms to deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

United Nations Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths on Sunday reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to delivering humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-09-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 01:39 IST
UN reaffirms to deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
Image Source: Twitter @UNReliefChief. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

United Nations Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths on Sunday reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to delivering humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. The developments came after Griffiths met with the Taliban's deputy head Mullah Baradar in Kabul, a statement from the United Nations (UN) informed.

"I met with the leadership of the Taliban to reaffirm UN's commitment to deliver impartial humanitarian assistance & protection to millions in need in Afghanistan," Griffiths said in a tweet. Griffiths emphasized the critical role of women in the delivery of aid and called on all parties to ensure their rights, safety and well-being. He called for all civilians - especially women and girls and minorities - to be protected at all times. Griffiths expressed his solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, a statement from the UN informed.

Further meetings between both parties are expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, the Taliban have also committed to cooperate with the humanitarian community to ensure assistance is delivered to the people of Afghanistan, added the statement from the UN.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had said that he will convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on September 13. Secretary-General Guterres had also expressed his deep concern about the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan and the threat of a total collapse in basic services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; Spanish village hosts first bull running fiesta since pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021