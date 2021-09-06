Left Menu

Five US Navy sailors declared dead in helicopter crash off California coast

The US 3rd Fleet on Sunday (local time) informed that five missing US navy sailors were declared 'dead' after days of the search operation following the helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 06:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The US 3rd Fleet on Sunday (local time) informed that five missing US navy sailors were declared 'dead' after days of the search operation following the helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego. The MH-60S helicopter crashed about 60 miles off the coast of San Diego, California, while conducting routine flight operations on Tuesday. One crew member was rescued, CNN reported citing a statement from the US 3rd Fleet.

The five who died in the crash are "Lt. Bradley A. Foster, a pilot from Oakhurst; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, a pilot from Annandale; Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, from St. Louis; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, from Severna Park; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, from Salem," the statment informed. Naval Operations Mike Gilday also paid condolences to the families of the sailors and said, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of five Sailors and those injured following the MH-60S helicopter tragedy off the coast of Southern California."

"We stand alongside their families, loved ones, and shipmates who grieve," he added. The developments came after a helicopter, based on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

