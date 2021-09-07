Left Menu

Taliban ban on co-education results in partition of university classes

After the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, its decision to ban co-education has resulted in the partition of university classrooms.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 07-09-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 11:32 IST
Partition in University classrooms. (Photo Credit - Twitter/Pajhwok Afghan News). Image Credit: ANI
After the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, its decision to ban co-education has resulted in the partition of university classrooms. "Partition in University classrooms after Taliban announced that male and female students should not attend one classroom," tweeted Pajhwok Afghan News.

In a photo shared by the Afghan news agency on Twitter, it is seen that the classroom is divided by a curtain creating a segregating wall between the boys and girls. In a meeting earlier between university lecturers, owners of private institutions, and the Taliban, the latter said that there is no alternative and justification for continuing with co-education and it must be ended.

The country has separate classes for boys and girls in schools and there is co-education in government and private universities. Officials have raised their concerns over the decision as separate classes can be managed in public universities and institutions but it is difficult in private institutes as there are fewer female students.

Many people have decried this move, which is set to deprive girls of higher education as major universities in the country cannot afford to provide different classes due to a dearth of resources. Taliban higher education minister Baqi Haqqani during a speech at Loya Jirga Tent had said that all educational activities in the country will be conducted according to Sharia Law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

