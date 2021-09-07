Left Menu

2 Pak soldiers killed in IED blast in North Waziristan

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in an improvised explosive device attack in North Waziristan on Tuesday.

ANI | North Waziristan | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:04 IST
2 Pak soldiers killed in IED blast in North Waziristan
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in an improvised explosive device attack in North Waziristan on Tuesday. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media affairs wing of Pakistan's military, said that security forces were conducting a clearance operation in the district's Dosalli area when the IED exploded, Dawn reported.

As a result, 25-year-old Sepoy Zia Akram and 20-year-old Sepoy Musawwar Khan were killed, it said. Pakistan Army troops immediately cordoned off the area to apprehend the terrorists who had planted the IED, the statement said.

During intense exchange of fire, one of the terrorists, who were trying to flee, was killed, it added. There has been an uptick in attacks on security forces in recent months. Attacks on security forces have increased in North Waziristan and adjacent South Waziristan tribal districts since the Taliban intensified offensive against the government forces across the border in Afghanistan.

Pakistan, which shares over a 2,600 km long border with Afghanistan, fears that intensification of violence in the war-torn country can have a spillover effect pushing refugees and terrorists into Pakistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021