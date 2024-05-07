Modi and BJP consider only themselves as Hindus, they don't think about other communities: Mamata Banerjee at Purulia rally.
PTI | Purulia | Updated: 07-05-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 15:45 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
