BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas' 3rd meet praises India for advancing cooperation during pandemic

India received praise at the third BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas' meeting where members lauded the country for its success in advancing cooperation despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India received praise at the third BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas' meeting where members lauded the country for its success in advancing cooperation despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was convened under India's chairmanship on Tuesday. It was chaired by Secretary (CPV&OIA) and India's BRICS Sherpa Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday

The Sherpas discussed the deliverables of the Summit including the New Delhi Declaration. They adopted the revised BRICS terms of reference for guiding BRICS engagement. The discussions took place in a constructive and cordial atmosphere, the statement added. BRICS Sherpas reviewed preparations for the upcoming 13th BRICS Summit to be held on 9 September 2021 in virtual format under the Chairship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Brazil's BRICS Sherpa, Ambassador Sarquis J B Sarquis, Russia's BRICS Sherpa Amb. Sergei Ryabkov, China's BRICS Sherpa Amb. Ma Zhaoxu and South Africa's BRICS Sherpa Amb. Anil Sooklal led their respective delegations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

