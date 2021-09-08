7.0 magnitude quake hits Los Organos de San Agustin, Mexico
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 hit Los Organos de San Agustin, Mexico, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday.
ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 08-09-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 09:16 IST
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 - 4 km ENE of Los Organos de San Agustin, Mexico," USGS Earthquakes tweeted.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
