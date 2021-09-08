7.0 magnitude quake hits Los Organos de San Agustin, Mexico

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 hit Los Organos de San Agustin, Mexico, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Wednesday.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 - 4 km ENE of Los Organos de San Agustin, Mexico," USGS Earthquakes tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

