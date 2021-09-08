Left Menu

Xi promotes Wang Haijiang to rank of General for PLA's Western Theatre Command

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday promoted Wang Haijiang to rank of General for People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Western Theatre Command, which oversees the borders with India.

China's President Xi Jinping. Image Credit: ANI
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday promoted Wang Haijiang to rank of General for People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Western Theatre Command, which oversees the borders with India. Xi, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Monday presented certificates of order at a ceremony to promote five senior military officers to the rank of general, reported CGTN.

The ceremony was held by the CMC in Beijing. General is the highest rank for officers in active service in China. The promoted officers are Commander of the Western Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Wang Haijiang, Commander of the PLA Central Theater Command Lin Xiangyang, Commander of the PLA Navy Dong Jun, Commander of the PLA Air Force Chang Dingqiu, and President of the PLA National Defence University Xu Xueqiang.

Xu Qiliang, CMC vice chairman, announced the orders of promotion at the ceremony, which was presided over by CMC vice-chairman Zhang Youxia, reported CGTN. China's Western Theatre Command (WTC) oversees the Xinjiang and the Tibet Autonomous Regions, as well as the border with India.

Meanwhile, tensions in Ladakh have eased to some extent but the disengagement process between the two countries is still going on. Twenty Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15-16 last year when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh following tensions along the Line of Actual Control. (ANI)

