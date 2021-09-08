Left Menu

US 'concerned' by affiliations, track records of some Taliban cabinet members: State Dept

The Biden administration is concerned about the affiliations and track records of several newly-announced Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) cabinet members, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik.

Washington [United States], September 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The Biden administration is concerned about the affiliations and track records of several newly-announced Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) cabinet members, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik. "We note the announced list of names consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women," the spokesperson said on Tuesday. "We also are concerned by the affiliations and track records of some of the individuals."

On Tuesday, the Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under United Nations sanctions since 2001, at the helm. The US State Department spokesperson also said the Biden administration understands the Taliban cabinet has been introduced as a temporary caretaker government, but the group will be judged on their actions.

"We have made clear our expectation that the Afghan people deserve an inclusive government," the US official said. In addition, the official said the United States will hold the Taliban to their commitments to allow safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghan allies eligible to leave the country.

The United States also reiterated its clear expectation that the Taliban will prevent the country from becoming a safe haven for terrorists and to ensure humanitarian aid is allowed into Afghanistan, the spokesperson said. (ANI/Sputnik)

