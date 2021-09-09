Left Menu

Australian ministers to arrive in India to hold '2+2' ministerial dialogue

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton will arrive in India on Friday to hold '2+2' ministerial dialogue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 12:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton will arrive in India on Friday to hold '2+2' ministerial dialogue. Australian ministers will hold a '2+2' ministerial dialogue with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

"These inaugural 2+2 discussions are a cornerstone of the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is founded on a shared commitment to a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," Payne said. The relationship between India and Australia is at a historic high. The ministers will discuss issues including economic security, cyber, climate, critical technology and supply chains.

Australia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said in a statement that their ministers will be visiting Indonesia, India, South Korea and the United States.This visit will attempt to advance Australia's relationship with their close friends and strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region, confirmed the statement. 2+2 meetings of Foreign and Defence Ministers will be conducted with all the four countries across the Indo-Pacific region. This joint visit will strongly reinforce Australia's active engagement in the region. (ANI)

