No compromise on counter-terrorism despite cooling relations between Russia, US, says Russia's Dy Foreign Minister

09-09-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The cooperation between the United States and Russia on counter-terrorism for the past 20 years will not be compromised despite the cooling relations between the two countries, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov. "Over the 20 years that have passed since the 9/11 events, the counterterrorism cooperation between the Russian Federation and the United States has been developing with varying degrees of intensity, and the current cooling of our relations does not mean that these two decades have passed in vain and to no avail," Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The 2018-2019 Dialogue between Russian and US foreign affairs agencies has been repeatedly emphasized as 'quite productive' by Moscow, said Syromolotov, reported Sputnik. "This dialogue had every chance to become an 'all-weather' one, not depending on any external irritants, but it was terminated unilaterally at Washington's initiative under far-fetched pretexts, which hardly served anyone well," Syromolotov concluded. (ANI)

