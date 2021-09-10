Left Menu

Biden to announce 'comprehensive' national strategy to combat COVID-19

US President Joe Biden is set to announce a six-pronged, comprehensive national strategy to combat COVID-19 in the country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2021 03:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 03:36 IST
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
US President Joe Biden is set to announce a six-pronged, comprehensive national strategy to combat COVID-19 in the country. The six-pronged plan is a comprehensive national strategy that employs the same science-based approach that was used to successfully combat previous variants of COVID-19 earlier this year, a press release from the White House informed.

"Tonight, I am announcing a new plan to combat COVID-19, building on our whole-of-government approach. The plan will get more people vaccinated, decrease hospitalizations and deaths, and keep our schools and our economy open," Biden said in a tweet. The plan will ensure that the US is using every available tool to combat COVID-19 and save even more lives in the months ahead, while also keeping schools open and safe, and protecting our economy from lockdowns and damage.

The President's plan will reduce the number of unvaccinated Americans by using regulatory powers and other actions to substantially increase the number of Americans covered by vaccination requirements--these requirements will become dominant in the workplace. In addition, the plan will provide paid time off for vaccination for most workers in the country, the statement said. Earlier in August, the US drug regulators say transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems may receive an extra dose of Pfizer or Moderna to better protect them as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

