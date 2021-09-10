Blinken thanks Qatari Deputy PM for supporting departure of US citizens from Kabul

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken thanked Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for facilitating the departure of US citizens from Kabul. "Spoke with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani about Qatar's help facilitating the departure of US citizens from Kabul. We're grateful for ongoing support," Blinken tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have approved nearly 200 people including US citizens to leave Kabul through a Qatari flight, a media report said on Thursday. However, it remains unclear that how many US citizens or other nationals are among the people who have been allowed to board the Doha flight, CNN reported citing a source.

On August 31, the US forces left Afghanistan, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war. Earlier, US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III said that the US has evacuated about 6,000 American citizens and a total of more than 1,24,000 civilians from Afghanistan.

Moreover, the Taliban has appointed several hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year fight against the US-led military coalition. The list announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was dominated by members of the group's old guard.

Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund has been appointed Prime Minister with two deputies Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Molavi Abdul Salam Hanafi. (ANI)

