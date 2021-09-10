Left Menu

Russia-Belarus integration to continue in accordance with interests of sides: Kremlin

The integration of Russia and Belarus will continue in accordance with the interests of the two countries, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 10-09-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 16:20 IST
Russia-Belarus integration to continue in accordance with interests of sides: Kremlin
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], September 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The integration of Russia and Belarus will continue in accordance with the interests of the two countries, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. "Integration will, of course, further improve, continue, in the form that will be the greatest, in the best way in the interests of the two countries," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesperson also said that there is no discussion of a single currency in Russia and Belarus. "There is no talk about this yet, yesterday in particular both presidents [Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko] spoke about it, we asked a question about it. So far they [prospects] are not visible," Peskov added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021