US welcomes new Lebanese government, urges for parliament's approval

The United States welcomes the forming of a new Lebanese government and is urging the country's parliament to quickly approve them so they can work to address Lebanon's economic crisis, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2021 06:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 06:40 IST
Lebanon flag. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States welcomes the forming of a new Lebanese government and is urging the country's parliament to quickly approve them so they can work to address Lebanon's economic crisis, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. "The United States welcomes the announcement that Lebanon's leaders have agreed to form a new government under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati, offering hope that urgent action will be taken to address the dire needs and legitimate aspirations of the Lebanese people. We urge quick approval by the parliament so that this new government can get to work on concrete reforms to address Lebanon's deteriorating economic situation," Price said on Friday.

The previous government was disbanded in August of last year, and since Lebanon has faced problems ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the economic crisis and the collapse of the nation's currency. Lebanon will hold parliamentary elections on May 8, 2022. Both British and EU leaders have expressed support for the new government, with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab saying that Lebanon must quickly implement reforms. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

