Left Menu

Afghan police return to jobs at Kabul Airport

A number of the former border police were seen on their jobs at Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan alongside armed members of the Taliban on Sunday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-09-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 12:55 IST
Afghan police return to jobs at Kabul Airport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A number of the former border police were seen on their jobs at Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan alongside armed members of the Taliban on Sunday. The Taliban has asked the border police of the former government of Afghanistan to return to their jobs at the airport to work alongside them, reported Khaama Press.

Earlier, the Taliban-led government had asked civil servants including those working in customs to work with them. However, it has not bothered traffic personnel, municipality staff and school teachers till now. Earlier, the Finance Ministry had called on the staff of all customs to return to jobs, or they will be considered absent and will not be paid. Meanwhile, officials said that the finance ministry is working to pay the salaries of the staff of some ministries, reported Khaama Press.

People of Afghanistan have been asking the Taliban to recall former government employees, as they are familiar with the governance system of the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021