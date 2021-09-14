Left Menu

Noor Mukadam's murder: Protest outside Islamabad High Court for justice

A protest was held outside the Islamabad High Court on Sunday with demonstrators demanding the court to not grant bail to parents of the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-09-2021 07:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 07:11 IST
Noor, 27, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad on July 20.. Image Credit: ANI
A protest was held outside the Islamabad High Court on Sunday with demonstrators demanding the court to not grant bail to parents of the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case. The demonstration was staged by friends of Noor, who converged outside the IHC as the court took up the post-arrest bail petitions of the parents of Zahir Jaffer, Dawn reported.

Noor, 27, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad on July 20. A first information report (FIR) was registered later the same day against Zahir Jaffer, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

The protesters, holding placards seeking justice for Noor, urged the court to not grant bail to Zahir's parents as they had allegedly supported him. Meanwhile, Justice Amer Farooq of the IHC conducted a hearing on the post-arrest bail pleas of the key suspect's parents -- Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Zakir Jaffer -- and issued notices to authorities concerned before adjourning the hearing till Sep 15.

Earlier during the proceedings, Justice Farooq directed the counsel of Noor's family, Advocate Shah Khawar, to submit a power of attorney today. The counsel assured the court he would submit the document. Zahir's parents were taken into custody on July 25 following the arrest of their son for allegedly concealing the material facts from the investigation team. Subsequently, they had approached a district and sessions court for bail.

The court had on Aug 5 dismissed the post-arrest bail applications of Zahir Jaffer's parents and observed that they abetted the murder of Noor and attempted to conceal material evidence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

