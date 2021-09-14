Left Menu

Biden declares state of emergency in Louisiana over storm Nicholas

US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in the southeastern state of Louisiana in connection with tropical storm Nicholas raging across the region, the White House said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 12:20 IST
Biden declares state of emergency in Louisiana over storm Nicholas
US President Joe Biden [File Pic]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in the southeastern state of Louisiana in connection with tropical storm Nicholas raging across the region, the White House said.

"Today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of Louisiana and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Nicholas beginning on September 12, 2021, and continuing," the administration said in a statement late on Monday.

According to the most recent advisory of the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) late on Monday, storm Nicholas has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane ahead of its expected landfall in Texas. The NHC also warned that the natural disaster may affect parts of Louisiana in the coming days. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021