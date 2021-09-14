Left Menu

Taliban stops return of Afghan nationals from Pakistan through Torkham border crossing

The Afghan Taliban has stopped the return of Afghan nation from Pakistan to their country through the Torkham border, local media reported.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 14-09-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 21:01 IST
Taliban stops return of Afghan nationals from Pakistan through Torkham border crossing
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Afghan Taliban has stopped the return of Afghan nation from Pakistan to their country through the Torkham border, local media reported. Security officials on the Pakistani side of the crossing point, however, said vehicular traffic continued as loaded vehicles from both sides crossed the border, Dawn reported.

Citing the local sources, the Pakistani publication reported that hundreds of Afghans aspiring to come to Pakistan had gathered at the Afghan side of the border in the hope that the crossing would reopen for regular pedestrian movement. Earlier in May, Pakistan closed its border for pedestrian movement in order to prevent transmission of coronavirus from across the border. The country, however, allowed Afghans to go back to their country and also Pakistanis to return.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021