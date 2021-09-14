Taliban stops return of Afghan nationals from Pakistan through Torkham border crossing
The Afghan Taliban has stopped the return of Afghan nation from Pakistan to their country through the Torkham border, local media reported.
The Afghan Taliban has stopped the return of Afghan nation from Pakistan to their country through the Torkham border, local media reported. Security officials on the Pakistani side of the crossing point, however, said vehicular traffic continued as loaded vehicles from both sides crossed the border, Dawn reported.
Citing the local sources, the Pakistani publication reported that hundreds of Afghans aspiring to come to Pakistan had gathered at the Afghan side of the border in the hope that the crossing would reopen for regular pedestrian movement. Earlier in May, Pakistan closed its border for pedestrian movement in order to prevent transmission of coronavirus from across the border. The country, however, allowed Afghans to go back to their country and also Pakistanis to return.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. (ANI)
