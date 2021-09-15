Left Menu

India welcomes aid by Int'l partners to help peacebuilding in Sudan: Tirumurti

Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti on Tuesday welcomed the financial aid extended by international partners to Sudan for peacebuilding activities.

Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti on Tuesday welcomed the financial aid extended by international partners to Sudan for peacebuilding activities. Speaking at the UNSC briefing/consultations on UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Tirumurti said all these positive steps ensure the emergence of real opportunities in Sudan in developmental areas.

Indian ambassador also recognised that Sudan has made important strides in its macro-economic agenda and continued to implement economic reforms. "These steps have helped Sudan reach the decision point for the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative and to unlock debt relief and funds for socio-economic programmes. We welcome the financial assistance extended by Sudan's international partners as well as the establishment of the Sudan Peace Fund to support peacebuilding activities," he said.

On the security front, Tirumurti emphasised the transitional government has continued to make efforts to provide protection to civilians in Darfur through the deployment of joint Government forces to de-escalate violence. "These are positive developments which reflect the broadening of governance structures and the sustained commitment of the authorities to implement the National Plan for Civilian Protection. The transitional government has also taken steps to improve child protection legislation."

While raising concerns about the intercommunal clashes, India's Permanent Representative noted that there have been reports of incidents of criminality targeting the UN and its personnel during the reporting period. "We encourage the transitional Government to take measures to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and its premises in line with the new SOMA (Status of Mission Agreement) signed on 4 July." He said that India also encourages the implementation of assurances and guarantees given with regard to the protection of civilians and to urgently address humanitarian concerns.

In conclusion, ambassador Tirumurti added," as Sudan makes confident strides towards a brighter future, India remains committed to supporting Sudan and its people in this political transition." (ANI)

