Left Menu

Taliban call for lifting of sanctions against 'Islamic Emirate'

Afghanistan's new acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has called for sanctions to be lifted against the 'Islamic Emirate'.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 15-09-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 10:35 IST
Taliban call for lifting of sanctions against 'Islamic Emirate'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's new acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has called for sanctions to be lifted against the 'Islamic Emirate'. Speaking at a presser in Kabul, Muttaqi on Tuesday called on Afghan expats to return home to help develop the country, Ariana News reported.

He said the Islamic Emirate is willing to work with all countries including the US but made it clear they "will not be dictated to". Muttaqi added, "we can not allow any sanctions or embargoes" to be imposed on Afghanistan. Last week, the Taliban formed the interim "Islamic Emirate" , appointing in its new government hardliners who oversaw the fight against the US-led military coalition. The cabinet members consist of many Taliban figures that are on the UN Sanctions List.

Taliban had announced the caretaker government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as interim prime minister and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the group, as his deputy. After the Taliban announced its interim government that included UN-designated terrorists, the US reacted by saying that the UNSC will base any decisions on de-listing terrorists, based on the Taliban's human rights policies.

Meanwhile, on the issue of further sanctions on the Taliban, the group's spokesperson Suhail Shaheen in a recent interview was seen on the backfoot. He said it would be a kind of injustice against the people of Afghanistan to impose sanctions. "While we are turning a new page which is a phase of the construction of Afghan peace, for the people of Afghanistan, they impose sanctions at this critical phase. ... So, I think it would be a great and blatant injustice to impose sanctions against the people of Afghanistan at this most critical of times," Shaheen said in an interview with China's Global Times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021