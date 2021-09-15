Left Menu

Pakistan reports 2,714 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Pakistan reported 2,714 fresh cases of COVID-19 after 56,733 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-09-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 14:03 IST
Pakistan reports 2,714 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan reported 2,714 fresh cases of COVID-19 after 56,733 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data. As many as 73 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said NCOC data.

The positivity rate fell to 4.78 per cent, as compared to the previous day's 5.44 per cent. According to NCOC data, at least 5,122 patients were in critical care.

Pakistan has administered at least 68,227,337 doses of COVID vaccines till now. Pakistan has reported a small downward trend in the daily cases of COVID-19, with active cases going under 80,000 for the first time since early August.

The numbers of active cases currently are 77,532, reported Geo TV.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021