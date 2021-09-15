Pakistan reports 2,714 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Pakistan reported 2,714 fresh cases of COVID-19 after 56,733 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, according to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data. As many as 73 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said NCOC data.

The positivity rate fell to 4.78 per cent, as compared to the previous day's 5.44 per cent. According to NCOC data, at least 5,122 patients were in critical care.

Pakistan has administered at least 68,227,337 doses of COVID vaccines till now. Pakistan has reported a small downward trend in the daily cases of COVID-19, with active cases going under 80,000 for the first time since early August.

The numbers of active cases currently are 77,532, reported Geo TV.(ANI)

