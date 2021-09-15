Left Menu

Thousands protest in Afghanistan's Kandahar against evacuation order by Taliban

Thousands of people in Afghanistan's Kandahar held a protest on Wednesday after being ordered by the Taliban to vacate their houses.

ANI | Kandahar | Updated: 15-09-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 15:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Thousands of people in Afghanistan's Kandahar held a protest on Wednesday after being ordered by the Taliban to vacate their houses. The provincial officers of the Taliban-led Afghanistan government told the families living in the division of the Afghanistan national army land to vacate their houses in three days, reported The Khaama News Press Agency.

"We have been living in this place for 20 years, we agree that this is a government place, but we have built a house here. The Taliban have been saying for days that we should evacuate these houses," a protestor said, reported TOLOnews. The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 after an aggressive and rapid advance against government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. Recent scenes of barbarity in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover have exposed the devastating state of human rights in the war-ravaged country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

