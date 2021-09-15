Liz Truss replaces Dominic Raab as UK Foreign Secretary

Elizabeth Truss has been appointed as the head of the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary as Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, Downing Street said. "The Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP @trussliz has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs @FCDOGovUK She remains as Minister for Women and Equalities @GEOgovuk," Downing Street tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rabb has been appointed as Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice in the reshuffle at the top of Johnson's government. "The Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP @DominicRaab has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice @MoJGovUK," Downing Street tweeted.

Truss replaced Dominic Raab, as he was widely criticised for his handling of the UK withdrawal from Afghanistan, CNN reported. It further reported that the former foreign secretary was on holiday in Greece as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. He faced demands for his resignation after it emerged that not long before the fall of Kabul, he asked a deputy to handle an urgent call with the Afghan foreign minister regarding the evacuation of interpreters who had worked with British armed forces. The call never happened.

Raab said he was not considering his position, but he did admit that "with the benefit of hindsight" he would not have gone on holiday as the Taliban advanced on Kabul, CNN reported. Afghanistan plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to flee for fear of reprisals from the outfit. (ANI)

