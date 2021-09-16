Left Menu

5.5 million internally displaced in Afghanistan: UN body

A total of 5.5 million have been internally displaced in Afghanistan, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:21 IST
Reprecentative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A total of 5.5 million have been internally displaced in Afghanistan, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said. More than 500,592 were displaced in the last eight months, according to a report by the United Nations's OSHA. IOM said 850,805 undocumented Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan during the last eight months, TOLO news reported.

"I left my house eight days ago and spent six days near the Iran border. There are more than 3,000 women, men and children. They are in a very bad condition," said Amanullah, a Takhar resident, wanted to go to Iran from Nimroz province. Scores of Afghan residents told TOLO that they are fleeing Afghanistan due to famine, poverty and a lack of work opportunities.

"I do not like to flee, but I have to go. I leave my country to help my family," said Sayed Wali, a Badakhshan resident. Meanwhile, the Taliban government is attempting to prevent migration. "We ask them to stay in the country. Afghanistan is secure now. Finding opportunities for work, and commerce, will be focused on in the future," said Arsalan Kharuti, the ministry coordinator. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

