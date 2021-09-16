Left Menu

UAE eases off procedures for letting in Indians in view of Expo 2020 Dubai

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has eased off procedures and COVID-19 protocols for entering the country in view of Expo 2020 Dubai, said Ambassador of UAE to India Dr Ahmed Albanna on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 16-09-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 19:54 IST
UAE Ambassador to India Dr Ahmed Al Banna. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has eased off procedures and COVID-19 protocols for entering the country in view of Expo 2020 Dubai, said Ambassador of UAE to India Dr Ahmed Albanna on Thursday. While sharing details of Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be held from October 1 to March 31, 2022, Albanna said all Indian visitors whether they had tourist visas or work visas will be allowed to enter the UAE with eased protocols of COVID-19.

The Ambassador further said that "we have also created a mechanism to issuing visas and expediting issuing of visas to all people and foreigners to visit the Dubai Expo". He also said that nearly 25 million visitors are expected to participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai and the presence of more than 46,000 organisations from more than 180 countries is registered to do business in the event.

Expo 2020, the Ambassador said, coincides with the UAE's 50th anniversary in 2021, marking an important milestone for the UAE. The event was earlier scheduled to take place on October 20, 2020-April 10, 2021. Albanna said that the event will take place in between the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi and the main site of the event will be a 438 hectares area located between the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, near Dubai's Western border with Abu Dhabi.

He said that the theme of the Expo is "Connecting Minds, Creating the future", mentioning "theme of the Expo is based on the belief that bringing the world together" and it can "catalyse an exchange of new perspectives and inspire action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

