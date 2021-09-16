Several rockets fell in Kabul: Report

Several rockets fell in one of the districts of the Afghan capital of Kabul, local media reported. The incident took place near a power plant in Kabul. Residents say the shells may have hit the station, Sputnik reported citing Tolo News.

There is no information about casualties yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)