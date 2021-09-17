Left Menu

US imposes sanctions against 5 supporters of Al-Qaeda operating in Turkey

The US on Friday (local time) imposed sanctions against five supporters of Al-Qaeda operating in Turkey who provided financial and logistical support to the group.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2021 03:56 IST
US imposes sanctions against 5 supporters of Al-Qaeda operating in Turkey
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. Image Credit: ANI
"The United States has imposed sanctions against five supporters of Al Qaeda operating in Turkey. We will continue to target those who seek to inflict harm on the United States, our citizens, and our interests," tweeted US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Blinken further reiterated that the US remains committed to combatting Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups around the world, including by countering their financing. "The United States remains committed to combatting Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups around the world, including by countering their financing. Today, the United States imposed sanctions against five Al Qaeda supporters operating in Turkey who provided financial and logistical support to the group. These designations are being taken pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended," said Blinken in a press statement.

Blinken further said that the US will continue to work closely with its partners and allies, including Turkey, in identifying, exposing, and disrupting Al Qaeda's financial support networks. "We will keep a vigilant eye on these networks to deter them from abusing the international financial system to generate revenues for terrorist operations," said Blinken.

Remembering the gruesome September 11 terror attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives, Blinken said, "The United States will never forget the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks and Al Qaeda's other plots around the world. We will continue to target those who seek to inflict harm on the United States, our citizens, and our interests." (ANI)

