China renews alerts for rainstorms, gales in multiple regions

China renewed yellow alerts for rainstorms and gales on Sunday calling for safety measures in multiple regions.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-09-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 20:48 IST
Represenative image . Image Credit: ANI
China renewed yellow alerts for rainstorms and gales on Sunday calling for safety measures in multiple regions. In the 24 hours from 2 pm Sunday, heavy rains and downpours are expected to hit parts of Liaoning, Shandong and Hebei Provinces and the municipalities of Beijing and Tianjin, with the maximum rainfalls likely reaching 100 to 150 millimetres, Xinhua reported.

Parts of Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou, Yunan, and Guangxi will also experience heavy rains, the Chinese National Meteorological Center reported. A separate report from the centre showed that the rain intensified on Saturday. The daily rainfall of 35 national monitoring stations in Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan, and Hebei exceeded the historical records for September.

But by Tuesday, the Mid-Autumn Festival, most parts of the country will be sunny or cloudy except for light to moderate rain in the northeastern regions. As this round of precipitation covers a wide range and has powerful intensity, it is necessary to be especially vigilant against secondary disasters, said the meteorologists.

Given that the rainfall coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, they urge authorities to enhance the management of traffic to reduce the adverse effects on urban operations and public travel. The National Meteorological Centre also renewed yellow alerts for gusts and gales from late Sunday night to midday Monday for the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, and parts of the Yellow Sea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

