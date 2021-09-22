Left Menu

UK government approves Covishield as approved vaccine in its revised travel advisory

United Kingdom government on Wednesday in its revised travel advisory said that Covishield is qualified as an approved vaccine.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-09-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 15:35 IST
UK government approves Covishield as approved vaccine in its revised travel advisory
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

United Kingdom government on Wednesday in its revised travel advisory said that Covishield is qualified as an approved vaccine. Earlier, the UK government did not accept people vaccinated with Covishield and considered them as unvaccinated. The need for them to go through 10-day quarantine was criticised in India.

The new travel advisory by the UK stated that the four listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines. The advisory also said that the individual must have had a complete course of an approved vaccine of at least 14 days before the individual arrives in England.

The advisory also approves individuals with a full course of the Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen vaccines from a relevant public health body in Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea or Taiwan. This advisory will be applicable from October 4, 4 am (Local Time). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021