Left Menu

Brazilian minister who attended UNGA session tests positive for coronavirus in New York

Brazilian Health Minister -- who participated with President Jair Bolsonaro's delegation to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session -- has tested positive for coronavirus in New York, a media report said.

ANI | New York | Updated: 22-09-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 18:35 IST
Brazilian minister who attended UNGA session tests positive for coronavirus in New York
Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Brazilian Health Minister -- who participated with President Jair Bolsonaro's delegation to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session -- has tested positive for coronavirus in New York, a media report said. Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening (local time). Queiroga attended the plenary session of the 76th session of UNGA in New York. He also had a meeting with investors and was also present at the bilateral meeting between Bolsonaro and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, The Brazilian Report said.

The Brazilian president's office said that Queiroga is doing well and other members of the delegation were tested negative for coronavirus. Queiroga had been vaccinated with China's CoronaVac vaccine. Queiroga has said that he will be in quarantine in New York for 14 days and would not leave the US with other members of his delegation, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021