Left Menu

CDS General Rawat in Russia to attend SCO peace mission exercise: Indian embassy

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is in Russia to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) peace mission exercise, the Indian embassy in Russia said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 22-09-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:32 IST
CDS General Rawat in Russia to attend SCO peace mission exercise: Indian embassy
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is in Russia to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) peace mission exercise, the Indian embassy in Russia said on Wednesday. The CDS would witness the activities of the respective armed forces taking part in the SCO peace mission drills being held in Russia. Indian Army and Air Force are also taking part in the exercise there.

The aim of the exercise is to foster close relations between SCO member states and to enhance the abilities of the military leaders to command multi-national military contingents. This is the first foreign visit of General Rawat after taking over as the CDS.

Earlier this week, a senior defence official said, "There is a conference of the CDS-rank officers of the SCO member countries. China and Pakistan are also part of this grouping." The CDS conference would be focusing on addressing the regional security issues and Afghanistan is also likely to come up for discussion, the official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021