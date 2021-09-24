Left Menu

US, India ties can help in solving lot of global challenges: Biden

US President Joe Biden on Friday said that ties between the US and India ties can help in solving "a lot of global challenges."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:00 IST
US, India ties can help in solving lot of global challenges: Biden
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden on Friday said that ties between the US and India can help in solving "a lot of global challenges." In his opening remarks as he met PM Modi for bilateral talks, Biden recalled that in 2006, when he was US Vice President, he had said that India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world in 2020.

"I have long believed that the US-India relationship can help us solve a lot of global challenges. In fact back in 2006 when I was the Vice President, I said that by 2020 India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world," Biden said. Prime Minister in his remarks said that technology is becoming a driving force. "We have to utilise our talents to leverage technology for the greater global good," he said.

This is their first in-person meeting since Biden took office as President early this year.PM Modi extended his gratitude to Biden for "warm welcome". "I would like to extend my gratitude to President Biden for the warm welcome not only to me but my delegation," he said in his opening remarks.

The meeting is taking place in the backdrop of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the issue is likely to figure in the discussions. On Thursday, the Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to the US, held bilateral meetings with United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021