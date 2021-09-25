Left Menu

Russia registered 22,041 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with a cumulative total reaching 7,398,415, the federal response centre said Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 25-09-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 15:09 IST
Russia records 22,041 new cases of coronavirus in past 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], September 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 22,041 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with a cumulative total reaching 7,398,415, the federal response centre said Saturday.

Moscow registered the largest number of new cases in this period with 3,211; St Petersburg the second largest with 1,907, Moscow region the third largest with 1,106.

In the same 24 hours, 16,325 recoveries from COVID-19 and 822 deaths of patients with COVID-19 were confirmed across the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

