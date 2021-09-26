Taliban put bodies of alleged kidnappers on display

Amid reports of large-scale human rights violations by the Taliban in Afghanistan, the outfit have put on public display the bodies of four people who were killed after they allegedly carried out a kidnapping in the western city of Herat. A CNN report stated that a group of four men kidnapped a merchant with his son in Herat province a few days ago.

The members of the outfit freed the merchant and his son and thereafter killed the kidnappers. As per the reports, the bodies of the kidnappers were then hanged in different locations of Herat city. "Four people were killed and one-armed member of the Islamic Emirate was wounded in a clash in the 14th district of Herat," the Deputy Governor of Herat, Shir Ahmed Ummar Muhajir, also told a local journalist.

A new report has revealed the Taliban in the western city of Herat are committing widespread and serious human rights violations against women and girls. The Taliban have instilled fear among women and girls by searching out high-profile women since taking over the city in mid-August.

The latest report states that the outfit is denying women freedom of movement outside their homes; imposing compulsory dress codes; severely curtailing access to employment and education; and restricting the right to peaceful assembly. According to Human Rights Watch and the San Jose State University (SJSU) Human Rights Institute, the lives of women in Herat had been completely upended the day the Taliban took control of the city.

They found themselves trapped indoors, afraid to leave their house without a male family member or because of dress restrictions, with their access to education and employment fundamentally changed or ended entirely, the report said. These harrowing reports are emerging amid the Taliban's bid for wider international recognition which hinges on the human rights situation in Afghanistan. (ANI)

