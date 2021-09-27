Left Menu

Jaishankar extends independence day greetings to Turkmenistan counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday congratulated his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov on the 30th independence day of Turkmenistan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 19:25 IST
Jaishankar extends independence day greetings to Turkmenistan counterpart [File Pic]. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday congratulated his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov on the 30th independence day of Turkmenistan. "Congratulations FM Rashid Meredov and the Government and friendly people of Turkmenistan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of their Independence," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Turkmenistan is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its independence. The commemorative events started with a solemn ceremony of laying flowers at the Monument of Independence in Ashgabat, with the participation of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedo, Business Turkmenistan reported.

Meanwhile, a military parade to commemorate the day was also held at the State Tribune in the capital. During the parade, military and law enforcement agencies also demonstrated their military technologies, samples of equipment and weapons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

