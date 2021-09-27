Left Menu

White House National Security Advisor Sullivan to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 19:38 IST
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], September 27 (ANI/Sputnik): White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates alongside regional US envoys, National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne announced on Monday. "National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will travel to the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), joined by National Security Council Middle East and North Africa Coordinator Brett McGurk and U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking. Mr. Sullivan will meet with senior leaders on a range of regional and global challenges," Horne said in a statement.

Sullivan will become the most senior official in the administration of US President Joe Biden to visit Saudi Arabia. According to media reports, he will hold a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to press the kingdom to halt its military actions in Yemen. The announcement comes as Washington is increasing pressure to end the war in Yemen. Last week, the US House of Representatives adopted an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act that would terminate US military logistical support to Saudi warplanes and intelligence sharing as it relates to the war in Yemen.

In the early months of the new US administration, Biden announced a suspension of US support for Saudia Arabian offensive operations in its conflict with Yemen. The US has been the principal supplier of arms to Saudi forces and has frequently targeted alleged terrorists in the country with drone strikes. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

