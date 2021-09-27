Left Menu

US President Biden to receive COVID-19 booster shot today

US President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot in the afternoon on Monday (local time), said White House.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot in the afternoon on Monday (local time), said White House. "The President will deliver remarks and receive a COVID-19 booster shot in line with the CDC's and FDA's recommendations," the White House guidance said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, respectively, the Hill reported.

Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on live US television in December last year and received his second dose publicly the following month. The President is 78 years old, who falls within the pool of individuals that the CDC recommends receiving boosters of the Pfizer vaccine. The White House said previously that Biden would receive his booster shot publicly once the third dose was recommended, according to The Hill.

The CDC last week recommended boosters of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans over age 65, nursing homes residents, individuals with underlying medical conditions and people whose jobs put them at high risk for contracting the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

