Jaishankar meets Belizean PM, FM, appreciates their warm words on Vaccine Maitri

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Belize's Prime Minister Johnny Briceno and Foreign Minister Eamon Courtenay at the celebrations of Mexico's 200th anniversary of attaining Independence on Monday (local time). Jaishankar also appreciated their warm words on India's Vaccine Maitri initiative.

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 28-09-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 08:44 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (L), Belizean Prime Minister Johnny Briceno (C) and Foreign Minister Eamon Courtenay (R) (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Belize's Prime Minister Johnny Briceno and Foreign Minister Eamon Courtenay at the celebrations of Mexico's 200th anniversary of attaining Independence on Monday (local time). Jaishankar also appreciated their warm words on India's Vaccine Maitri initiative. Taking on Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet PM @JohnBrind FM Eamon Courtenay of Belize. Appreciated their warm words on our #vaccinemaitri."

Vaccine Maitri is a humanitarian initiative undertaken by India to provide made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines to other countries around the world. The government had started providing vaccines to other countries since January 20, 2021. Last week, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya announced that in the fourth quarter this year, the Government of India will resume Vaccine Maitri, an initiative to provide Covid vaccines to countries around the world and also fulfil its responsibility under Covax.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Mexico and is participating in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence along with other world leaders. It is his first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister. (ANI)

