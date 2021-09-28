Left Menu

NATO fleet visits Georgia's Black Sea port

Georgia's Black Sea port of Batumi on Tuesday hosted five vessels of a response force of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the country's Border Police said in a statement.

ANI | Tbilisi | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Tbilisi [Georgia], September 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia's Black Sea port of Batumi on Tuesday hosted five vessels of a response force of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the country's Border Police said in a statement.

Five warships from Bulgarian, Italian, Romanian, Turkish and Spanish navies of Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG2) were welcomed by local authorities in Georgia's western city of Batumi, before the Georgian Coast Guard and SNMCMG2 embark on joint drills, the statement said.

The drills will involve overseeing NATO's evaluation of the Georgian Coast Guard, and serve a wider goal of developing interoperability between Georgian and NATO maritime forces, the statement added. (ANI/Xinhua)

